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Mohan Segal
Mohan Segal
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mohan Segal
Mohan Segal
Mohan Segal
Date of Birth
1 December 1921
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
19 October 2005
Occupation
Director, Producer, Actor
Popular Films
6.6
Raja Jani
(1972)
Filmography
6.6
Raja Jani
Raja Jani
Romantic, Drama, Thriller
1972, India
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