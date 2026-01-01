Menu
Maria Russell
Maria Russell
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress
Popular Films
7.0
Lights Out
(2016)
5.6
Shot
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Year
All
2017
2016
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
5.6
Shot
Shot
Drama
2017, USA
7
Lights Out
Lights Out
Horror
2016, USA
Watch trailer
