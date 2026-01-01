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Naji Abu Nowar
Naji Abu Nowar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Naji Abu Nowar
Naji Abu Nowar
Naji Abu Nowar
Date of Birth
1 September 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer
Popular Films
7.2
Theeb
(2014)
Filmography
7.2
Theeb
Theeb
Thriller, Drama, Adventure
2014, UAE / Qatar / Jordan / Great Britain
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