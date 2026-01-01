Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Stephan Grossmann
Stephan Grossmann
Kinoafisha
Persons
Stephan Grossmann
Stephan Grossmann
Stephan Grossmann
Date of Birth
2 September 1971
Birthday in 2 day(s)
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.2
Sanctuary
(2015)
6.8
Casting
(2017)
6.7
Über uns das All
(2011)
Filmography
6.6
Blood & Gold
Blood & Gold
Action, Comedy, Drama
2023, Germany
Watch trailer
6.4
Exile
Exil
Drama
2020, Germany / Belgium / Kosovo
6.2
In Times of Fading Light
In Zeiten des abnehmenden Lichts
Drama, Comedy
2017, Germany
6.8
Casting
Casting
Drama
2017, Germany
7.2
Sanctuary
Freistatt
Drama
2015, Germany
6.1
Schmitke
Schmitke
Comedy
2014, Germany / Czechia
6.7
Über uns das All
Über uns das All
Drama
2011, Germany
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree