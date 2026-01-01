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Stephan Grossmann Stephan Grossmann
Kinoafisha Persons Stephan Grossmann

Stephan Grossmann

Stephan Grossmann

Date of Birth
2 September 1971 Birthday in 2 day(s)
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

7.2
Sanctuary (2015)
6.8
Casting (2017)
Über uns das All 6.7
Über uns das All (2011)

Filmography

Blood & Gold 6.6
Blood & Gold Blood & Gold
Action, Comedy, Drama 2023, Germany
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Exile 6.4
Exile Exil
Drama 2020, Germany / Belgium / Kosovo
In Times of Fading Light 6.2
In Times of Fading Light In Zeiten des abnehmenden Lichts
Drama, Comedy 2017, Germany
6.8
Casting Casting
Drama 2017, Germany
7.2
Sanctuary Freistatt
Drama 2015, Germany
Schmitke 6.1
Schmitke Schmitke
Comedy 2014, Germany / Czechia
Über uns das All 6.7
Über uns das All Über uns das All
Drama 2011, Germany
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