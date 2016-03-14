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Filmography
Nicolau Breyner
Nicolau Breyner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicolau Breyner
Nicolau Breyner
Nicolau Breyner
Date of Birth
30 July 1940
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
14 March 2016
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.3
Os Gatos Não Têm Vertigens
(2014)
Filmography
7.3
Os Gatos Não Têm Vertigens
Os Gatos não Têm Vertigens
Comedy
2014, Portugal
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