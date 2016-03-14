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Nicolau Breyner Nicolau Breyner
Kinoafisha Persons Nicolau Breyner

Nicolau Breyner

Nicolau Breyner

Date of Birth
30 July 1940
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
14 March 2016
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

7.3
Os Gatos Não Têm Vertigens (2014)

Filmography

7.3
Os Gatos Não Têm Vertigens Os Gatos não Têm Vertigens
Comedy 2014, Portugal
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