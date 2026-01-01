Menu
Marta Barbará
Kinoafisha
Persons
Date of Birth
10 September 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
5.9
Capture the Flag
(2016)
5.9
Capture the Flag
Children's, Comedy, Adventure
2016, Spain
Watch trailer
