Kinoafisha Persons Yan Ge Awards

Awards and nominations of Yan Ge

Yan Ge
Moscow International Film Festival 2018
Special Jury Award
Winner
Main Competition
Winner
Golden St. George
Nominee
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2019
Full-Length Film
Nominee
