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Annette Humpe Annette Humpe
Kinoafisha Persons Annette Humpe

Annette Humpe

Annette Humpe

Date of Birth
28 October 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

B-Movie: Lust & Sound in West-Berlin 1979-1989 7.4
B-Movie: Lust & Sound in West-Berlin 1979-1989 (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
B-Movie: Lust & Sound in West-Berlin 1979-1989 7.4
B-Movie: Lust & Sound in West-Berlin 1979-1989 B-Movie: Lust & Sound in West-Berlin 1979-1989
Musical, Documentary 2015, Germany
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