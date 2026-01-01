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Filmography
Annette Humpe
Annette Humpe
Kinoafisha
Persons
Annette Humpe
Annette Humpe
Annette Humpe
Date of Birth
28 October 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
7.4
B-Movie: Lust & Sound in West-Berlin 1979-1989
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Documentary
Musical
Year
All
2015
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
7.4
B-Movie: Lust & Sound in West-Berlin 1979-1989
B-Movie: Lust & Sound in West-Berlin 1979-1989
Musical, Documentary
2015, Germany
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