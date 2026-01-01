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Nicolas Vanier
Nicolas Vanier
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicolas Vanier
Nicolas Vanier
Nicolas Vanier
Date of Birth
5 May 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Writer
Height
177 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Popular Films
7.6
Spread Your Wings
(2019)
7.3
L'école buissonnière
(2018)
7.2
Belle and Sebastian
(2013)
Filmography
5.1
Champagne!
Champagne!
Comedy
2022, France
Watch trailer
5.9
Poly
Poly
Family
2020, France
Watch trailer
7.6
Spread Your Wings
Donne-moi des ailes / Spread your wings
Adventure, Family
2019, France
Watch trailer
7.3
L'école buissonnière
L'école buissonnière / The School Of Life
Family, Adventure, Comedy, Drama
2018, France
Watch trailer
7.2
Belle and Sebastian
Belle et Sébastien
Adventure
2013, France
Watch trailer
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