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Nicolas Vanier
Nicolas Vanier Nicolas Vanier
Kinoafisha Persons Nicolas Vanier

Nicolas Vanier

Nicolas Vanier

Date of Birth
5 May 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Writer
Height
177 cm (5 ft 10 in)

Popular Films

Spread Your Wings 7.6
Spread Your Wings (2019)
L'école buissonnière 7.3
L'école buissonnière (2018)
Belle and Sebastian 7.2
Belle and Sebastian (2013)

Filmography

Champagne! 5.1
Champagne! Champagne!
Comedy 2022, France
Watch trailer
Poly 5.9
Poly Poly
Family 2020, France
Watch trailer
Spread Your Wings 7.6
Spread Your Wings Donne-moi des ailes / Spread your wings
Adventure, Family 2019, France
Watch trailer
L'école buissonnière 7.3
L'école buissonnière L'école buissonnière / The School Of Life
Family, Adventure, Comedy, Drama 2018, France
Watch trailer
Belle and Sebastian 7.2
Belle and Sebastian Belle et Sébastien
Adventure 2013, France
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