Alexandros Avranas

Date of Birth
24 September 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

Miss Violence (2013)
Quiet Life (2024)
True Crimes (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Quiet Life Quiet Life
Drama 2024, Estonia / Finland / France / Germany / Greece / Sweden
True Crimes Dark Crimes
Thriller, Crime, Drama 2018, USA / Poland
Miss Violence Miss Violence
Drama 2013, Greece
