Alexandros Avranas
Alexandros Avranas
Date of Birth
24 September 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
7.1
Miss Violence
(2013)
6.4
Quiet Life
(2024)
4.7
True Crimes
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2018
2013
All
3
Films
3
Director
3
Writer
2
Producer
1
6.4
Quiet Life
Quiet Life
Drama
2024, Estonia / Finland / France / Germany / Greece / Sweden
4.7
True Crimes
Dark Crimes
Thriller, Crime, Drama
2018, USA / Poland
Watch trailer
7.1
Miss Violence
Miss Violence
Drama
2013, Greece
