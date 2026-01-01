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Neele Leana Vollmar Neele Leana Vollmar
Kinoafisha Persons Neele Leana Vollmar

Neele Leana Vollmar

Neele Leana Vollmar

Date of Birth
9 December 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

The Pasta Detectives 6.9
The Pasta Detectives (2014)

Filmography

The Pasta Detectives 6.9
The Pasta Detectives Rico, Oskar und die Tieferschatten
Adventure, Family, Comedy 2014, Germany
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