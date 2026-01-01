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About
Neele Leana Vollmar
Neele Leana Vollmar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Neele Leana Vollmar
Neele Leana Vollmar
Neele Leana Vollmar
Date of Birth
9 December 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.9
The Pasta Detectives
(2014)
Filmography
6.9
The Pasta Detectives
Rico, Oskar und die Tieferschatten
Adventure, Family, Comedy
2014, Germany
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