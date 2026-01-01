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Laura Verlinden
Laura Verlinden Laura Verlinden
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Verlinden

Laura Verlinden

Laura Verlinden

Date of Birth
10 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

The Brand New Testament 7.3
The Brand New Testament (2015)
Dood van een Schaduw 7.2
Dood van een Schaduw (2012)
Playground 7.2
Playground (2021)

Filmography

Playground 7.2
Playground La naissance des arbres
Drama 2021, Belgium
Watch trailer
Happy End 6.8
Happy End Happy End
Drama, Comedy 2017, France / Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
The Brand New Testament 7.3
The Brand New Testament Le tout nouveau testament
Comedy 2015, Belgium / France / Luxembourg
Watch trailer
Dood van een Schaduw 7.2
Dood van een Schaduw Dood van een Schaduw
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2012, Belgium / France
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