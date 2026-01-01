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Filmography
Laura Verlinden
Laura Verlinden
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Verlinden
Laura Verlinden
Laura Verlinden
Date of Birth
10 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.3
The Brand New Testament
(2015)
7.2
Dood van een Schaduw
(2012)
7.2
Playground
(2021)
Filmography
7.2
Playground
La naissance des arbres
Drama
2021, Belgium
Watch trailer
6.8
Happy End
Happy End
Drama, Comedy
2017, France / Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
7.3
The Brand New Testament
Le tout nouveau testament
Comedy
2015, Belgium / France / Luxembourg
Watch trailer
7.2
Dood van een Schaduw
Dood van een Schaduw
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2012, Belgium / France
Show more
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