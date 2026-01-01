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Mike Rinder
Mike Rinder
Kinoafisha
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Mike Rinder
Mike Rinder
Mike Rinder
Popular Films
6.6
Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief
(2015)
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Documentary
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2015
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1
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6.6
Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief
Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief
Documentary
2015, USA
Watch trailer
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