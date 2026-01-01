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Filmography
Lydia Hull
Lydia Hull
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lydia Hull
Lydia Hull
Lydia Hull
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
6.8
Protector
(2025)
6.7
Heist
(2015)
5.7
Marauders
(2016)
Filmography
6.8
Protector
Protector
Action, Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
Hot Seat
Hot Seat
Thriller, Action
2022, USA
Watch trailer
4
Midnight in the Switchgrass
Midnight in the Switchgrass
Thriller
2021, USA
4.4
Survive the Night
Survive the Night
Action, Thriller
2020, USA
Watch trailer
4.5
Escape Plan: The Extractors
Escape Plan: The Extractors
Action
2019, USA
Watch trailer
3.7
10 Minutes Gone
10 Minutes Gone
Thriller, Crime, Detective
2019, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
4.7
Escape Plan 2: Hades
Escape Plan 2: Hades
Action
2018, USA / China
Watch trailer
3.9
Backtrace
Backtrace
Thriller, Crime
2018, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
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