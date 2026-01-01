Maksim Merkulov

Menu
Date of Birth
31 January 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Horror actor
Popular Films
7.2
Ulybka lisa
(2017)
6.5
Takaya rabota
(2015)
5.9
Kaznit nelzya pomilovat
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2023
2022
2021
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
All
10
Films
2
TV Shows
8
Actor
10
Vhodite, otkryto!
Romantic
2025, Russia
Metod uborschicy
Detective, Romantic
2023, Russia
Dve vesny
Romantic
2022, Russia
Crazy Games
Безумные игры
Drama
2021, Russia
5.3
Rapid Response
Crime, Detective
2019, Russia
Avariya
Drama
2018, Russia
5.9
Kaznit nelzya pomilovat
Drama, Detective
2017, Russia
7.2
Ulybka lisa
Drama, Detective
2017, Russia
3.8
The Night Train
Diggery
Horror
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
6.5
Takaya rabota
Detective, Crime
2015, Russia
