Maksim Merkulov
Date of Birth
31 January 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Ulybka lisa 7.2
Ulybka lisa (2017)
Takaya rabota 6.5
Takaya rabota (2015)
Kaznit nelzya pomilovat 5.9
Kaznit nelzya pomilovat (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Vhodite, otkryto!
Vhodite, otkryto!
Romantic 2025, Russia
Metod uborschicy
Metod uborschicy
Detective, Romantic 2023, Russia
Dve vesny
Dve vesny
Romantic 2022, Russia
Crazy Games
Crazy Games Безумные игры
Drama 2021, Russia
Rapid Response 5.3
Rapid Response
Crime, Detective 2019, Russia
Avariya
Avariya
Drama 2018, Russia
Kaznit nelzya pomilovat 5.9
Kaznit nelzya pomilovat
Drama, Detective 2017, Russia
Ulybka lisa 7.2
Ulybka lisa
Drama, Detective 2017, Russia
The Night Train 3.8
The Night Train Diggery
Horror 2016, Russia
Takaya rabota 6.5
Takaya rabota
Detective, Crime 2015, Russia
