Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Huang Lei Huang Lei
Kinoafisha Persons Huang Lei

Huang Lei

Huang Lei

Date of Birth
6 December 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Voice actor

Popular Films

All Ears 6.5
All Ears (2023)
Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit 5.4
Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit (2015)
One Step Away 5.3
One Step Away (2014)

Filmography

All Ears 6.5
All Ears Bu xu ci xing
Drama 2023, China
Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit 5.4
Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit Tu Xia Chuan Qi：Qing Li Chuan Shuo
Comedy, Family, Animation, Adventure 2015, China
Watch trailer
One Step Away 5.3
One Step Away One Step Away
Drama, Romantic 2014, China
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more