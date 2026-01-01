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About
Filmography
Huang Lei
Huang Lei
Kinoafisha
Persons
Huang Lei
Huang Lei
Huang Lei
Date of Birth
6 December 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
6.5
All Ears
(2023)
5.4
Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit
(2015)
5.3
One Step Away
(2014)
Filmography
6.5
All Ears
Bu xu ci xing
Drama
2023, China
5.4
Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit
Tu Xia Chuan Qi：Qing Li Chuan Shuo
Comedy, Family, Animation, Adventure
2015, China
Watch trailer
5.3
One Step Away
One Step Away
Drama, Romantic
2014, China
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