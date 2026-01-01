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Filmography
He Yunwei
He Yunwei
Kinoafisha
Persons
He Yunwei
He Yunwei
He Yunwei
Date of Birth
25 December 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
5.4
Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit
(2015)
4.9
Kung Fu League
(2018)
Filmography
4.9
Kung Fu League
Gong fu lian meng
Action, Comedy
2018, China
Watch trailer
5.4
Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit
Tu Xia Chuan Qi：Qing Li Chuan Shuo
Comedy, Family, Animation, Adventure
2015, China
Watch trailer
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