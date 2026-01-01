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He Yunwei He Yunwei
Kinoafisha Persons He Yunwei

He Yunwei

He Yunwei

Date of Birth
25 December 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, Voice actor

Popular Films

Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit 5.4
Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit (2015)
Kung Fu League 4.9
Kung Fu League (2018)

Filmography

Kung Fu League 4.9
Kung Fu League Gong fu lian meng
Action, Comedy 2018, China
Watch trailer
Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit 5.4
Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit Tu Xia Chuan Qi：Qing Li Chuan Shuo
Comedy, Family, Animation, Adventure 2015, China
Watch trailer
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