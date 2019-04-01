"Podkidish" is a crime series on Channel One that tells the story of the daily work life of police officer Maxim Antonov during the height of the New Economic Policy (NEP) in Leningrad. Upon joining the criminal investigation department, the young man quickly gains the trust of his colleagues. The authorities could never have imagined that behind the mask of a renowned detective lies a swindler from Novgorod known as "Podkidish." Taking advantage of his position, the thief plans a major heist. His target is a secret warehouse containing valuable physical evidence.

