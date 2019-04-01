Menu
Podkidysh

Podkidysh (2019 - 2019)

Подкидыш 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 49 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 9 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

"Podkidish" is a crime series on Channel One that tells the story of the daily work life of police officer Maxim Antonov during the height of the New Economic Policy (NEP) in Leningrad. Upon joining the criminal investigation department, the young man quickly gains the trust of his colleagues. The authorities could never have imagined that behind the mask of a renowned detective lies a swindler from Novgorod known as "Podkidish." Taking advantage of his position, the thief plans a major heist. His target is a secret warehouse containing valuable physical evidence.
Cast
Cast
Anton Shagin
Timofey Tribuntsev
Aglaya Tarasova
Sergey Barkovsky
Yevgeny Antropov
Semen Shkalikov
Seasons
Podkidysh - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 12 episodes
 
