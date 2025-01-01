Menu
Aurore Broutin
Aurore Broutin
Aurore Broutin
Date of Birth
18 November 1982
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
7.4
Standing Tall
(2015)
6.6
All to Play For
(2023)
6.4
The Flood
(2024)
Filmography
Actress
5
Les Sentinelles
Drama, Fantasy
2025, France
6.4
The Flood
Le Déluge
Drama, History
2024, France / Italy
Watch trailer
6.6
All to Play For
Rien à perdre
Drama
2023, France
5.3
White As Snow
Blanche comme neige
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
2019, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
7.4
Standing Tall
La tête haute
Drama
2015, France
Watch trailer
