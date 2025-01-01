Menu
Aurore Broutin

Date of Birth
18 November 1982
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

Standing Tall 7.4
Standing Tall (2015)
All to Play For 6.6
All to Play For (2023)
The Flood 6.4
The Flood (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 Films 4 TV Shows 1 Actress 5
Les Sentinelles
Les Sentinelles
Drama, Fantasy 2025, France
The Flood 6.4
The Flood Le Déluge
Drama, History 2024, France / Italy
Watch trailer
All to Play For 6.6
All to Play For Rien à perdre
Drama 2023, France
White As Snow 5.3
White As Snow Blanche comme neige
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 2019, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Standing Tall 7.4
Standing Tall La tête haute
Drama 2015, France
Watch trailer
