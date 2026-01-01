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Filmography
Nadja Michael
Nadja Michael
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadja Michael
Nadja Michael
Nadja Michael
Date of Birth
3 January 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
8.3
Iolanta / Duke Bluebeard’s Castle
(2014)
Filmography
8.3
Iolanta / Duke Bluebeard’s Castle
Iolanta / Duke Bluebeard’s Castle
Opera
2014, USA
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