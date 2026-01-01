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About
Filmography
Mikhail Petrenko
Mikhail Petrenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Petrenko
Mikhail Petrenko
Mikhail Petrenko
Date of Birth
29 December 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
8.4
Benvenuto Cellini
(2010)
8.3
Iolanta / Duke Bluebeard’s Castle
(2014)
8.1
Roméo et Juliette
(2016)
Filmography
8.1
Roméo et Juliette
Roméo et Juliette
Opera
2016, USA
8.3
Iolanta / Duke Bluebeard’s Castle
Iolanta / Duke Bluebeard’s Castle
Opera
2014, USA
6.7
Roméo et Juliette
Roméo et Juliette
Opera
2011, Austria / Germany
7.3
Otello
Otello
Opera
2011, Germany / Austria / Italy
Ruslan and Lyudmila
Ruslan and Lyudmila
Opera
2011, Russia
8.4
Benvenuto Cellini
Benvenuto Cellini
Musical
2010, Germany / Austria
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