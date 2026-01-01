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Mikhail Petrenko Mikhail Petrenko
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Petrenko

Mikhail Petrenko

Mikhail Petrenko

Date of Birth
29 December 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor

Popular Films

Benvenuto Cellini 8.4
Benvenuto Cellini (2010)
Iolanta / Duke Bluebeard’s Castle 8.3
Iolanta / Duke Bluebeard’s Castle (2014)
Roméo et Juliette 8.1
Roméo et Juliette (2016)

Filmography

Roméo et Juliette 8.1
Roméo et Juliette Roméo et Juliette
Opera 2016, USA
Iolanta / Duke Bluebeard’s Castle 8.3
Iolanta / Duke Bluebeard’s Castle Iolanta / Duke Bluebeard’s Castle
Opera 2014, USA
Roméo et Juliette 6.7
Roméo et Juliette Roméo et Juliette
Opera 2011, Austria / Germany
Otello 7.3
Otello Otello
Opera 2011, Germany / Austria / Italy
Ruslan and Lyudmila
Ruslan and Lyudmila Ruslan and Lyudmila
Opera 2011, Russia
Benvenuto Cellini 8.4
Benvenuto Cellini Benvenuto Cellini
Musical 2010, Germany / Austria
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