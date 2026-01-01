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Filmography
Kurt Ravn
Kurt Ravn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kurt Ravn
Kurt Ravn
Kurt Ravn
Date of Birth
29 December 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.1
Unit One
(2000)
6.7
Kapgang
(2014)
6.6
Momo
(2025)
Tickets
Filmography
6.6
Momo
Momo
Family, Fantasy
2025, Germany
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.3
Sommerdahl
Drama, Crime
2020, Denmark/Germany
4.8
Albert
Albert
Children's, Adventure
2015, Denmark
Watch trailer
6.7
Kapgang
Kapgang
Drama
2014, Denmark
8.1
Unit One
Drama, Crime
2000, Denmark/Sweden
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