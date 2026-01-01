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Kurt Ravn Kurt Ravn
Kinoafisha Persons Kurt Ravn

Kurt Ravn

Kurt Ravn

Date of Birth
29 December 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Unit One 8.1
Unit One (2000)
Kapgang 6.7
Kapgang (2014)
Momo 6.6
Momo (2025)

Filmography

Momo 6.6
Momo Momo
Family, Fantasy 2025, Germany
Watch trailer
Tickets
Sommerdahl 6.3
Sommerdahl
Drama, Crime 2020, Denmark/Germany
Albert 4.8
Albert Albert
Children's, Adventure 2015, Denmark
Watch trailer
Kapgang 6.7
Kapgang Kapgang
Drama 2014, Denmark
Unit One 8.1
Unit One
Drama, Crime 2000, Denmark/Sweden
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