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About
Filmography
Aidar Mukhametzhanov
Aidar Mukhametzhanov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aidar Mukhametzhanov
Aidar Mukhametzhanov
Aidar Mukhametzhanov
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.9
Racketeer
(2007)
3.0
The Whole World at Our Feet
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Year
All
2015
2007
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
3
The Whole World at Our Feet
The Whole World at Our Feet
Adventure, Action
2015, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
6.9
Racketeer
Racketeer
Action
2007, Kazakhstan
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