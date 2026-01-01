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Filmography
Luke Kleintank
Luke Kleintank
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luke Kleintank
Luke Kleintank
Luke Kleintank
Date of Birth
18 May 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.4
Midway
(2019)
6.7
Max
(2015)
6.4
Crown Vic
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Drama
Family
Thriller
War
Year
All
2022
2021
2019
2015
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actor
5
6
The Good Neighbor
The Good Neighbor
Thriller
2022, USA / Latvia
Watch trailer
6.4
FBI: International
Drama, Crime
2021, USA
7.4
Midway
Midway
Action, War
2019, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Crown Vic
Crown Vic
Action, Crime, Drama
2019, USA
6.7
Max
Max
Adventure, Family
2015, USA
Watch trailer
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