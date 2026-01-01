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Luke Kleintank
Luke Kleintank Luke Kleintank
Kinoafisha Persons Luke Kleintank

Luke Kleintank

Luke Kleintank

Date of Birth
18 May 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Midway 7.4
Midway (2019)
Max 6.7
Max (2015)
Crown Vic 6.4
Crown Vic (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Good Neighbor 6
The Good Neighbor The Good Neighbor
Thriller 2022, USA / Latvia
Watch trailer
FBI: International 6.4
FBI: International
Drama, Crime 2021, USA
Midway 7.4
Midway Midway
Action, War 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Crown Vic 6.4
Crown Vic Crown Vic
Action, Crime, Drama 2019, USA
Max 6.7
Max Max
Adventure, Family 2015, USA
Watch trailer
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