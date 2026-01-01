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Luis Frank Luis Frank
Kinoafisha Persons Luis Frank

Luis Frank

Luis Frank

Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Under Electric Clouds 5.8
Under Electric Clouds (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Under Electric Clouds 5.8
Under Electric Clouds Pod elektricheskimi oblakami
Drama 2015, Russia / Poland / Ukraine
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