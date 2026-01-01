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Luis Frank
Luis Frank
Kinoafisha
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Luis Frank
Luis Frank
Luis Frank
Actor type
Dramatic actor
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5.8
Under Electric Clouds
(2015)
Filmography
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Drama
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2015
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1
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1
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1
5.8
Under Electric Clouds
Pod elektricheskimi oblakami
Drama
2015, Russia / Poland / Ukraine
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