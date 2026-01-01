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Linas Phillips Linas Phillips
Kinoafisha Persons Linas Phillips

Linas Phillips

Linas Phillips

Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Strawberry Mansion 6.5
Strawberry Mansion (2021)
Spree 5.9
Spree (2020)
Manson Family Vacation 5.9
Manson Family Vacation (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Year of the Fox 4.7
Year of the Fox Year of the Fox
Drama 2023, USA
Strawberry Mansion 6.5
Strawberry Mansion Strawberry Mansion
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy 2021, USA
Spree 5.9
Spree Spree
Comedy, Crime, Horror 2020, USA
Manson Family Vacation 5.9
Manson Family Vacation Manson Family Vacation
Comedy, Thriller, Drama 2015, USA
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