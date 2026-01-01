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About
Filmography
Linas Phillips
Linas Phillips
Kinoafisha
Persons
Linas Phillips
Linas Phillips
Linas Phillips
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.5
Strawberry Mansion
(2021)
5.9
Spree
(2020)
5.9
Manson Family Vacation
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2021
2020
2015
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
4.7
Year of the Fox
Year of the Fox
Drama
2023, USA
6.5
Strawberry Mansion
Strawberry Mansion
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
2021, USA
5.9
Spree
Spree
Comedy, Crime, Horror
2020, USA
5.9
Manson Family Vacation
Manson Family Vacation
Comedy, Thriller, Drama
2015, USA
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