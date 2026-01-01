Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Olexandr Mykolayovych Bezsmertnyi
Olexandr Mykolayovych Bezsmertnyi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Olexandr Mykolayovych Bezsmertnyi
Olexandr Mykolayovych Bezsmertnyi
Olexandr Mykolayovych Bezsmertnyi
Date of Birth
6 August 1949
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.0
Luchshiye v adu
(2022)
6.9
Car Washers
(2001)
6.6
Raskop
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
2022
2014
2013
2001
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
7
Luchshiye v adu
Luchshiye v adu
War
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
6.6
Raskop
Raskop
Comedy, Drama
2014, Russia / Ukraine
Watch trailer
Tarif «Schastlivaya semya»
Tarif «Schastlivaya semya»
Romantic
2013, Russia
6.9
Car Washers
Car Washers
Drama
2001, Ukraine
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree