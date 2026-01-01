Menu
Olexandr Mykolayovych Bezsmertnyi

Date of Birth
6 August 1949
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Luchshiye v adu 7.0
Luchshiye v adu (2022)
Car Washers 6.9
Car Washers (2001)
Raskop 6.6
Raskop (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Luchshiye v adu 7
Luchshiye v adu Luchshiye v adu
War 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Raskop 6.6
Raskop Raskop
Comedy, Drama 2014, Russia / Ukraine
Watch trailer
Tarif «Schastlivaya semya»
Tarif «Schastlivaya semya» Tarif «Schastlivaya semya»
Romantic 2013, Russia
Car Washers 6.9
Car Washers Car Washers
Drama 2001, Ukraine
