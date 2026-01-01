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Filmography
Casey LaBow
Casey LaBow
Kinoafisha
Persons
Casey LaBow
Casey LaBow
Casey LaBow
Date of Birth
14 August 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
6.8
CSI: NY
(2004)
5.7
Hide Away
(2011)
4.0
Free the Nipple
(2014)
Filmography
4
Free the Nipple
Free the Nipple
Comedy
2014, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Hide Away
A Year in Mooring
Drama
2011, USA
6.8
CSI: NY
Drama, Action, Crime
2004, USA
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