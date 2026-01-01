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Filmography
Ella Jones
Ella Jones
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ella Jones
Ella Jones
Ella Jones
Date of Birth
3 January 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.5
Back to Life
(2019)
7.4
Sweetpea
(2024)
7.0
Feather Boy
(2004)
Filmography
7.4
Sweetpea
Drama, Comedy, Thriller
2024, Great Britain
6.2
The Baby
Comedy, Horror
2022, USA
7.5
Back to Life
Drama, Comedy
2019, Great Britain
7
Feather Boy
Drama, Children's
2004, Great Britain
5.5
Presence of Mind
Presence of Mind
Horror, Drama, Thriller
1999, USA
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