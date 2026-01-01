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Ella Jones
Ella Jones Ella Jones
Kinoafisha Persons Ella Jones

Ella Jones

Ella Jones

Date of Birth
3 January 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Back to Life 7.5
Back to Life (2019)
Sweetpea 7.4
Sweetpea (2024)
Feather Boy 7.0
Feather Boy (2004)

Filmography

Sweetpea 7.4
Sweetpea
Drama, Comedy, Thriller 2024, Great Britain
The Baby 6.2
The Baby
Comedy, Horror 2022, USA
Back to Life 7.5
Back to Life
Drama, Comedy 2019, Great Britain
Feather Boy 7
Feather Boy
Drama, Children's 2004, Great Britain
Presence of Mind 5.5
Presence of Mind Presence of Mind
Horror, Drama, Thriller 1999, USA
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