Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lyudmila Kasyanova
Lyudmila Kasyanova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Kasyanova
Lyudmila Kasyanova
Lyudmila Kasyanova
Date of Birth
10 December 1936
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
2 January 2020
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.5
Don Quixote
(1957)
6.6
People on the Bridge
(1959)
6.2
Vo vlasti zolota
(1957)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1959
1957
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.6
People on the Bridge
Lyudi na mostu
Drama
1959, USSR
7.5
Don Quixote
Don Kikhot
Drama
1957, USSR
6.2
Vo vlasti zolota
Vo vlasti zolota
Drama
1957, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree