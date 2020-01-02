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Lyudmila Kasyanova Lyudmila Kasyanova
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Kasyanova

Lyudmila Kasyanova

Lyudmila Kasyanova

Date of Birth
10 December 1936
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
2 January 2020
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Don Quixote 7.5
Don Quixote (1957)
People on the Bridge 6.6
People on the Bridge (1959)
Vo vlasti zolota 6.2
Vo vlasti zolota (1957)

Filmography

Genre
Year
People on the Bridge 6.6
People on the Bridge Lyudi na mostu
Drama 1959, USSR
Don Quixote 7.5
Don Quixote Don Kikhot
Drama 1957, USSR
Vo vlasti zolota 6.2
Vo vlasti zolota Vo vlasti zolota
Drama 1957, USSR
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