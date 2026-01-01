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Filmography
Els Dottermans
Els Dottermans
Kinoafisha
Persons
Els Dottermans
Els Dottermans
Els Dottermans
Date of Birth
16 May 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.4
Antonia
(1995)
7.2
Wil
(2023)
7.2
Home
(2016)
Filmography
6.9
Rough Diamonds
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2023, Belgium
7.3
Wil
Wil
Drama, History, War
2023, Belgium / Poland
7.2
Home
Home
Drama
2016, Belgium
6.3
Love Belongs to Everyone
Dennis van Rita
Drama
2006, Belgium
7.4
Antonia
Antonia
Comedy, Drama
1995, Netherlands / Great Britain / Belgium
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