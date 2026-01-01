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Els Dottermans Els Dottermans
Kinoafisha Persons Els Dottermans

Els Dottermans

Els Dottermans

Date of Birth
16 May 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Antonia 7.4
Antonia (1995)
Wil 7.2
Wil (2023)
Home 7.2
Home (2016)

Filmography

Rough Diamonds 6.9
Rough Diamonds
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2023, Belgium
Wil 7.3
Wil Wil
Drama, History, War 2023, Belgium / Poland
Home 7.2
Home Home
Drama 2016, Belgium
Love Belongs to Everyone 6.3
Love Belongs to Everyone Dennis van Rita
Drama 2006, Belgium
Antonia 7.4
Antonia Antonia
Comedy, Drama 1995, Netherlands / Great Britain / Belgium
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