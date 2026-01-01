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Filmography
Caroline Gillmer
Caroline Gillmer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Caroline Gillmer
Caroline Gillmer
Caroline Gillmer
Date of Birth
1 January 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.4
Darby & Joan
(2022)
6.5
Lie With Me
(2021)
4.8
Paws
(1997)
Filmography
7.4
Darby & Joan
Drama, Detective
2022, Australia
6.5
Lie With Me
Drama, Thriller,
2021, Australia
4.8
Paws
Paws
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
1997, Australia / Great Britain
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