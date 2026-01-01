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Filmography
Lou Beatty Jr.
Lou Beatty Jr.
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lou Beatty Jr.
Lou Beatty Jr.
Lou Beatty Jr.
Actor type
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.1
Comet
(2014)
6.7
Novocaine
(2025)
5.5
The Atticus Institute
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2015
2014
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.7
Novocaine
Novocaine
Action, Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
The Atticus Institute
The Atticus Institute
Horror
2015, USA
7.1
Comet
Comet
Romantic, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
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