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About
Filmography
Eduardo Verástegui
Eduardo Verástegui
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eduardo Verástegui
Eduardo Verástegui
Eduardo Verástegui
Date of Birth
21 May 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
Sound of Freedom
(2023)
7.7
Cabrini
(2024)
7.4
Little Boy
(2015)
Filmography
Bethlehem
Bethlehem
Drama
2025, USA
7.7
Cabrini
Cabrini
Biography
2024, USA
8
Sound of Freedom
Sound of Freedom
Action, Biography, Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.4
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Comedy
2015, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Little Boy
Little Boy
Drama, War, Comedy
2015, USA / Mexico
Watch trailer
7.1
For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada
For Greater Glory
History, Drama, War
2011, Mexico
Watch trailer
7.1
Bella
Bella
Drama
2006, USA / Mexico
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