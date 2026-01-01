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Eduardo Verástegui
Eduardo Verástegui Eduardo Verástegui
Kinoafisha Persons Eduardo Verástegui

Eduardo Verástegui

Eduardo Verástegui

Date of Birth
21 May 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Sound of Freedom 8.0
Sound of Freedom (2023)
Cabrini 7.7
Cabrini (2024)
Little Boy 7.4
Little Boy (2015)

Filmography

Bethlehem
Bethlehem Bethlehem
Drama 2025, USA
Cabrini 7.7
Cabrini Cabrini
Biography 2024, USA
Sound of Freedom 8
Sound of Freedom Sound of Freedom
Action, Biography, Drama 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 4.4
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Comedy 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Little Boy 7.4
Little Boy Little Boy
Drama, War, Comedy 2015, USA / Mexico
Watch trailer
For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada 7.1
For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada For Greater Glory
History, Drama, War 2011, Mexico
Watch trailer
Bella 7.1
Bella Bella
Drama 2006, USA / Mexico
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