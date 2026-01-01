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Filmography
Laura Poe
Laura Poe
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Poe
Laura Poe
Laura Poe
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.0
Happy!
(2017)
7.5
Dr. Death
(2021)
5.8
All the Pretty Horses
(2000)
Filmography
7.5
Dr. Death
Drama, Thriller
2021, USA
8
Happy!
Drama, Crime, Fantasy
2017, USA
5.8
All the Pretty Horses
All the Pretty Horses
Romantic, Drama, Western
2000, USA
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