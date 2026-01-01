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Filmography
Miriam Díaz-Aroca
Miriam Díaz-Aroca
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miriam Díaz-Aroca
Miriam Díaz-Aroca
Miriam Díaz-Aroca
Date of Birth
4 March 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.1
Belle Epoque
(1992)
7.1
Jokes & Cigarettes
(2023)
Filmography
7.1
Jokes & Cigarettes
Saben aquell
Biography
2023, Spain
7.1
Belle Epoque
Belle Epoque
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1992, Spain / Portugal
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