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Miriam Díaz-Aroca Miriam Díaz-Aroca
Kinoafisha Persons Miriam Díaz-Aroca

Miriam Díaz-Aroca

Miriam Díaz-Aroca

Date of Birth
4 March 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Belle Epoque 7.1
Belle Epoque (1992)
Jokes & Cigarettes 7.1
Jokes & Cigarettes (2023)

Filmography

Jokes & Cigarettes 7.1
Jokes & Cigarettes Saben aquell
Biography 2023, Spain
Belle Epoque 7.1
Belle Epoque Belle Epoque
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1992, Spain / Portugal
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