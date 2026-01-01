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Filmography
Levente Molnár
Levente Molnár
Kinoafisha
Persons
Levente Molnár
Levente Molnár
Levente Molnár
Date of Birth
10 March 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
Son of Saul
(2015)
6.9
Morgen
(2010)
6.9
Apró mesék
(2019)
Filmography
6.9
Apró mesék
Apró mesék
Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2019, Hungary
6.3
Sunset
Sunset / Napszállta
Drama
2018, Hungary
Watch trailer
7.4
Son of Saul
Saul fia / Son of Saul
Thriller, History, Drama
2015, Hungary
Watch trailer
Lyubovnyy napitok
Opera
2014, Italy
6.9
Morgen
Morgen
Drama
2010, France / Romania / Hungary
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