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Levente Molnár
Levente Molnár Levente Molnár
Kinoafisha Persons Levente Molnár

Levente Molnár

Levente Molnár

Date of Birth
10 March 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Son of Saul 7.4
Son of Saul (2015)
Morgen 6.9
Morgen (2010)
Apró mesék 6.9
Apró mesék (2019)

Filmography

Apró mesék 6.9
Apró mesék Apró mesék
Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2019, Hungary
Sunset 6.3
Sunset Sunset / Napszállta
Drama 2018, Hungary
Watch trailer
Son of Saul 7.4
Son of Saul Saul fia / Son of Saul
Thriller, History, Drama 2015, Hungary
Watch trailer
Lyubovnyy napitok
Lyubovnyy napitok
Opera 2014, Italy
Morgen 6.9
Morgen Morgen
Drama 2010, France / Romania / Hungary
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