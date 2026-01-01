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Filmography
Eldar Qasımov
Eldar Qasımov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eldar Qasımov
Eldar Qasımov
Eldar Qasımov
Date of Birth
4 June 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
4.5
Ne boysya, ya s toboy! 1919
(2013)
Filmography
4.5
Ne boysya, ya s toboy! 1919
Ne boysya, ya s toboy! 1919
Action, Adventure
2013, Azerbaijan / Russia
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