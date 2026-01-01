Menu
Martin Douba

Martin Douba

Date of Birth
1 July 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer

Popular Films

Amerika 6.1
Amerika (1994)
Bella mia 5.7
Bella mia (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bella mia 5.7
Bella mia Bella mia
Drama 2013, Czechia
Amerika 6.1
Amerika Amerika
Drama, Detective 1994, Czechia
