Martin Douba
Kinoafisha
Persons
Date of Birth
1 July 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Popular Films
6.1
Amerika
(1994)
5.7
Bella mia
(2013)
Filmography
5.7
Bella mia
Bella mia
Drama
2013, Czechia
6.1
Amerika
Amerika
Drama, Detective
1994, Czechia
