Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alex James
Alex James
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alex James
Alex James
Alex James
Date of Birth
21 November 1968
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
7.9
No Distance Left to Run
(2010)
7.7
To the End
(2024)
0.0
This Is Pop
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Documentary
Music
Musical
Year
All
2024
2021
2010
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
7.7
To the End
Blur: To the End
Documentary, Music
2024, Great Britain
This Is Pop
Documentary, Music
2021, Canada
7.9
No Distance Left to Run
No Distance Left to Run
Documentary, Musical
2010, Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree