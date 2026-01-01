Menu
Malin Dahl
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.3
Force Majeure
(2014)
Filmography
6.3
Force Majeure
Turist
Drama
2014, Sweden / Denmark / Norway / France
Watch trailer
