Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Glen Powell Awards

Awards and nominations of Glen Powell

Glen Powell
Awards and nominations of Glen Powell
Golden Globes, USA 2026 Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more