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Glen Powell
Awards
Awards and nominations of Glen Powell
Glen Powell
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Glen Powell
Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
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