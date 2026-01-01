Menu
Martin Williams




Martin Williams
Martin Williams
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Popular Films
8.5
Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking
(2010)
8.3
Kingdom of Plants
(2012)
8.2
Galapagos: Nature's Wonderland
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Documentary
Short
Year
All
2023
2014
2012
2010
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Director
3
Writer
1
8.1
Secrets of the Elephants
Documentary
2023, USA
8.2
Galapagos: Nature's Wonderland
Galapagos: Nature's Wonderland
Short, Adventure
2014, Great Britain
8.3
Kingdom of Plants
Documentary
2012, Great Britain
8.5
Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking
Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking
Documentary
2010, Ireland
