Martin Williams

Martin Williams

Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer

Popular Films

Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking 8.5
Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking (2010)
Kingdom of Plants 8.3
Kingdom of Plants (2012)
Galapagos: Nature's Wonderland 8.2
Galapagos: Nature's Wonderland (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Secrets of the Elephants 8.1
Secrets of the Elephants
Documentary 2023, USA
Galapagos: Nature's Wonderland 8.2
Galapagos: Nature's Wonderland Galapagos: Nature's Wonderland
Short, Adventure 2014, Great Britain
Kingdom of Plants 8.3
Kingdom of Plants
Documentary 2012, Great Britain
Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking 8.5
Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking
Documentary 2010, Ireland
