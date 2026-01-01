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Katherine Stewart
Katherine Stewart
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katherine Stewart
Katherine Stewart
Katherine Stewart
Date of Birth
29 January 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Science-fiction heroine
,
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.1
Doctor Who: Deep Breath
(2014)
6.1
Crusade in Jeans
(2006)
Filmography
8.1
Doctor Who: Deep Breath
Doctor Who: Deep Breath
Sci-Fi
2014, Great Britain
6.1
Crusade in Jeans
Kruistocht in spijkerbroek
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2006, Netherlands / Belgium / Germany / Luxembourg
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