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Filmography
Erin Darke
Erin Darke
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erin Darke
Erin Darke
Erin Darke
Date of Birth
10 September 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.6
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
(2017)
8.2
Forever
(2014)
7.6
The Loudest Voice
(2019)
Filmography
6.6
Miracle Workers
Drama, Comedy, Mystery
2019, USA
7.6
The Loudest Voice
Drama,
2019, USA
6.6
Dietland
Drama, Comedy
2018, USA
5.7
Summer '03
Summer'03
Comedy
2018, USA
Watch trailer
8.6
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Drama, Comedy
2017, USA
5.4
Complete Unknown
Complete Unknown
Thriller, Drama, Detective
2016, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Still Alice
Still Alice
Drama
2015, USA
Watch trailer
8.2
Forever
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2014, USA
Show more
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