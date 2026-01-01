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Iain Forsyth
Iain Forsyth
Kinoafisha
Persons
Iain Forsyth
Iain Forsyth
Iain Forsyth
Date of Birth
1 January 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
7.5
Broken English
(2025)
7.2
Urban Myths
(2017)
6.9
The Extraordinary Miss Flower
(2024)
Filmography
7.5
Broken English
Broken English
Documentary, Music
2025, Great Britain
6.9
The Extraordinary Miss Flower
The Extraordinary Miss Flower
Music
2024, Great Britain
7.3
Urban Myths
Comedy, Adventure
2017, Great Britain
6.2
Neil Gaiman's Likely Stories
Drama, Comedy, Horror,
2016, Great Britain
6.2
20,000 Days on Earth
20,000 Days on Earth
Drama, Musical, Documentary
2014, Great Britain
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