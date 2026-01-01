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Iain Forsyth Iain Forsyth
Kinoafisha Persons Iain Forsyth

Iain Forsyth

Iain Forsyth

Date of Birth
1 January 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Broken English 7.5
Broken English (2025)
Urban Myths 7.2
Urban Myths (2017)
6.9
The Extraordinary Miss Flower (2024)

Filmography

Broken English 7.5
Broken English Broken English
Documentary, Music 2025, Great Britain
6.9
The Extraordinary Miss Flower The Extraordinary Miss Flower
Music 2024, Great Britain
Urban Myths 7.3
Urban Myths
Comedy, Adventure 2017, Great Britain
Neil Gaiman's Likely Stories 6.2
Neil Gaiman's Likely Stories
Drama, Comedy, Horror, 2016, Great Britain
20,000 Days on Earth 6.2
20,000 Days on Earth 20,000 Days on Earth
Drama, Musical, Documentary 2014, Great Britain
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