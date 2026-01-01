Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Sherrie Rose Sherrie Rose
Kinoafisha Persons Sherrie Rose

Sherrie Rose

Sherrie Rose

Date of Birth
24 February 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Tales from the Crypt 7.8
Tales from the Crypt (1989)
Unlawful Entry 6.6
Unlawful Entry (1992)
Me and Will 5.1
Me and Will (1999)

Filmography

Me and Will 5.1
Me and Will Me and Will
Drama 1999, USA
Unlawful Entry 6.6
Unlawful Entry Unlawful Entry
Drama, Thriller, Crime 1992, USA
Tales from the Crypt 7.8
Tales from the Crypt
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 1989, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more