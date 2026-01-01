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About
Filmography
Sherrie Rose
Sherrie Rose
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sherrie Rose
Sherrie Rose
Sherrie Rose
Date of Birth
24 February 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.8
Tales from the Crypt
(1989)
6.6
Unlawful Entry
(1992)
5.1
Me and Will
(1999)
Filmography
5.1
Me and Will
Me and Will
Drama
1999, USA
6.6
Unlawful Entry
Unlawful Entry
Drama, Thriller, Crime
1992, USA
7.8
Tales from the Crypt
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
1989, USA
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