Mikkel Brænne Sandemose
Date of Birth
4 September 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Lykkeland 7.6
Lykkeland (2018)
Askeladden - I Dovregubbens hall 6.3
Askeladden - I Dovregubbens hall (2017)
The Ash Lad: In Search of the Golden Castle 6.2
The Ash Lad: In Search of the Golden Castle (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Festning Norge 5.6
Festning Norge
Drama, Thriller 2024, Norway
The Polar Bear Prince 6
The Polar Bear Prince Kvitebjørn
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, Norway
The Ash Lad: In Search of the Golden Castle 6.2
The Ash Lad: In Search of the Golden Castle Askeladden – I Soria Moria slott
Fantasy 2019, Norway
Lykkeland 7.6
Lykkeland
Drama 2018, Norway/Belgium
Askeladden - I Dovregubbens hall 6.3
Askeladden - I Dovregubbens hall Askeladden - I Dovregubbens hall / Ashlad
Adventure 2017, Norway
Ragnarok 5.8
Ragnarok Gåten Ragnarok
Action, Adventure 2013, Norway
