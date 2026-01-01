Mikkel Brænne Sandemose

Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Date of Birth
4 September 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.6
Lykkeland
(2018)
6.3
Askeladden - I Dovregubbens hall
(2017)
6.2
The Ash Lad: In Search of the Golden Castle
(2019)
Filmography
2
Director
6
5.6
Festning Norge
Drama, Thriller
2024, Norway
6
The Polar Bear Prince
Kvitebjørn
Adventure, Animation, Family
2024, Norway
6.2
The Ash Lad: In Search of the Golden Castle
Askeladden – I Soria Moria slott
Fantasy
2019, Norway
Watch trailer
7.6
Lykkeland
Drama
2018, Norway/Belgium
6.3
Askeladden - I Dovregubbens hall
Askeladden - I Dovregubbens hall / Ashlad
Adventure
2017, Norway
Watch trailer
5.8
Ragnarok
Gåten Ragnarok
Action, Adventure
2013, Norway
