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About
Filmography
Llewella Gideon
Llewella Gideon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Llewella Gideon
Llewella Gideon
Llewella Gideon
Date of Birth
27 September 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.2
A Street Cat Named Bob
(2016)
7.1
Hard Truths
(2024)
6.9
Before I Go to Sleep
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2016
2014
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
7.1
Hard Truths
Hard Truths
Comedy, Drama
2024, Spain / Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.2
A Street Cat Named Bob
A Street Cat Named Bob
Drama
2016, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.3
Black Sea
Black Sea
Adventure, Thriller
2014, Great Britain / USA / Russia
Watch trailer
6.9
Before I Go to Sleep
Before I Go to Sleep
Thriller, Detective
2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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