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Llewella Gideon Llewella Gideon
Kinoafisha Persons Llewella Gideon

Llewella Gideon

Llewella Gideon

Date of Birth
27 September 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

A Street Cat Named Bob 7.2
A Street Cat Named Bob (2016)
Hard Truths 7.1
Hard Truths (2024)
Before I Go to Sleep 6.9
Before I Go to Sleep (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Hard Truths 7.1
Hard Truths Hard Truths
Comedy, Drama 2024, Spain / Great Britain
Watch trailer
A Street Cat Named Bob 7.2
A Street Cat Named Bob A Street Cat Named Bob
Drama 2016, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Black Sea 6.3
Black Sea Black Sea
Adventure, Thriller 2014, Great Britain / USA / Russia
Watch trailer
Before I Go to Sleep 6.9
Before I Go to Sleep Before I Go to Sleep
Thriller, Detective 2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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