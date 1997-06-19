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Cathleen Delany
Cathleen Delany
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cathleen Delany
Cathleen Delany
Cathleen Delany
Date of Birth
21 July 1907
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
19 June 1997
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.2
The Dead
(1987)
Filmography
7.2
The Dead
The Dead
Drama
1987, Great Britain / Ireland / USA
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