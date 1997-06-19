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Cathleen Delany Cathleen Delany
Kinoafisha Persons Cathleen Delany

Cathleen Delany

Cathleen Delany

Date of Birth
21 July 1907
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
19 June 1997
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Dead 7.2
The Dead (1987)

Filmography

The Dead 7.2
The Dead The Dead
Drama 1987, Great Britain / Ireland / USA
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